Panchkula: All street vendors, delivery personnel to be police verified

The decision was taken during a meeting with resident welfare associations (RWA) presidents and general secretaries from across Panchkula to review law and order, traffic management and community policing initiatives.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJul 3, 2026 01:56 AM IST
Panchkula, Panchkula delivery personnel to be police verified, Panchkula street vendors to be police verified, Panchkula police, Indian express news, current affairsRWA representatives welcomed the ongoing campaigns, saying these initiatives had brought visible improvements and strengthened public trust in the police. They also suggested measures to further enhance their implementation at the grassroots level.
Make us preferred source on Google

Ordering food or parcels in Panchkula may soon come with an added layer of security, as the city police has decided to conduct police verification of all delivery personnel working in the district.

The move, announced by Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, is part of a wider public safety drive that will also see phased verification of street vendors and hawkers, with unique identification numbers to be issued for their carts and vehicles.

The decision was taken during a meeting with resident welfare associations (RWA) presidents and general secretaries from across Panchkula to review law and order, traffic management and community policing initiatives.

Nain said “every individual has the right to earn an honest livelihood, provided it is lawful and does not compromise public safety”.

“All delivery personnel will undergo police verification, while street vendors, cart vendors and hawkers will also be verified in phases and assigned unique identification numbers to strengthen security and improve accountability.”

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing Beggar-Free Panchkula, Crime and Encroachment-Free Panchkula, and Senior Citizen Safety campaigns, which RWA representatives said had improved public confidence in the police. The Commissioner stressed that active public participation is crucial to making these initiatives successful at the grassroots level.

Among other decisions, CCTV cameras will be installed at vulnerable locations lacking surveillance with support from RWAs, while police patrolling will be intensified in sensitive areas.

Story continues below this ad

To follow up on the issues discussed, a special meeting of senior citizen representatives with SHOs and police post in-charges will be held on Sunday at 4 pm to prepare local action plans. Police officials said such interactions with residents will continue regularly to strengthen police-public coordination.

Responding to demands raised by residents, Nain said the barricades at Majri Chowk would be removed on a trial basis. Traffic movement will be monitored during the trial period, and a final decision on their removal or reinstallation will be taken after assessing its impact on both traffic flow and public safety.

RWA representatives welcomed the ongoing campaigns, saying these initiatives had brought visible improvements and strengthened public trust in the police. They also suggested measures to further enhance their implementation at the grassroots level.

The Commissioner said some issues flagged by residents pertained to other government departments and assured them that the police would coordinate with the concerned authorities to facilitate their early resolution. He reiterated that policing is most effective when carried out in partnership with the community and encouraged citizens to continue sharing complaints, suggestions and feedback through the police helpline.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments