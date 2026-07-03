Panchkula: All street vendors, delivery personnel to be police verified

RWA representatives welcomed the ongoing campaigns, saying these initiatives had brought visible improvements and strengthened public trust in the police. They also suggested measures to further enhance their implementation at the grassroots level.

Ordering food or parcels in Panchkula may soon come with an added layer of security, as the city police has decided to conduct police verification of all delivery personnel working in the district.

The move, announced by Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, is part of a wider public safety drive that will also see phased verification of street vendors and hawkers, with unique identification numbers to be issued for their carts and vehicles.

The decision was taken during a meeting with resident welfare associations (RWA) presidents and general secretaries from across Panchkula to review law and order, traffic management and community policing initiatives.