Panchkula: All India Mahila Congress takes out rally

By RASSEERAT KOHLI

MEMBERS OF the All India Mahila Congress and Haryana Mahila Congress took to the streets in Panchkula on Monday. They took out a rally from Majri Chowk to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in protest against the gang rape at a guest house in Morni hills.

Haryana Mahila Congress President Sumitra Chauhan said, “It is sad to believe that there is a rise in heinous crimes against women across Rohtak, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra, Charkhi Dadri, Naraingarh, Ambala and now, Panchkula. This shows that BJP is incapable of ensuring women’s safety. I’m sure the Morni case in which a woman alleged that she was raped by several people would lead to BJP’s swift exit in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election.”

The rally was led by All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev. “We approached the Governor with similar woes some three months back but to no avail. Having addressed a letter to him, we will again go to his office after the rally, demanding strict action against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar,” she said.

“We are thankful to the UT police stations for lodging an FIR for the victim to whom the Panchkula Police Station, Sector 5, paid a deaf ear. Time has come for the Haryana government to learn from the Chandigarh Administration,” said Ranjeeta Mehta, Senior Vice-President of Haryana Mahila Congress.

