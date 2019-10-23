Panchkula after polling: Amid EVM tampering allegations, Cong on guard; BJP unwinds

As polling concluded after days of intense election campaigning, with 16-hour tours, public meetings and rallies, Panchkula candidates for two main parties, BJP’s sitting MLA Gian Chand Gupta and Congress’ Chander Mohan spent their day in stark contrast to each other.

Advertising

While Gupta was seen spending leisure time with his family and friends, Chander Mohan spent the day making sure that the EVMs were not tampered with. The Congress candidate held meetings with party workers and kept a constant vigil at the screen, provided by the administration, which live-streamed the CCTV footage of the strong room at Government PG College, Sector 1.

Gupta spent a relaxed day, after days of vigorous political activities. Talking about his day, Gupta said, “Although I woke up early, as in the campaigning days, I went back for a nap after the morning cup of tea.” Gupta, then, met a few party workers, who visited his residence. However, after his breakfast, he spared most of his time for his family members.

Gian Chand Gupta said, “I have not spent any quality time with my son since he came back from California, because of campaigning. I would keep the day for him and my daughter, Ruchi, who stays in Panchkula itself.” Gupta’s son Ajay, who is settled in the US, recently arrived at Panchkula to join in the election campaigning.

Advertising

During the day, Gupta also shared light moments with his wife Bimla Devi and grandson Parth. Later, Gupta along with senior party workers, BB Singhal and Harindar Malik, held an informal meeting at the party office regarding the counting process and the counting agents. Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said he was optimistic about the poll results and was confident of a victory with good margin.

On the other hand, Chander Mohan spent his whole day on the premises, refusing to go home even for lunch or dinner. He, along with his supporters, was seen keeping a vigil at the belt box near the strong room at Government PG College, as the Congress’ agents had levelled allegations of EVM tampering on Monday night. High drama had ensued thereafter, wherein, hundreds of Congress party workers had gathered on the premises, questioning the intentions of the officials.

Following the incident, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja had said in a press statement that the district administration has installed cameras to monitor the strong room. The EVM machines have been kept under 24-hour surveillance of CCTV cameras, whose output has been made available to the candidates and their representatives.

District Election Officer Ahuja also tightened the security arrangements on Tuesday, for “a fair and peaceful counting of votes”. Three circles of security were arranged for the protection of the strong rooms located at Government Girls College of Sectors 1 and 14, for the counting of votes in Panchkula and Kalka constituencies, respectively.

A women battalion of CRPF were deployed in the first circle of security. In the second circle, the Haryana Armed Forces kept guard and the Panchkula police played the role of vigilante guards in the third circle. Ahuja also said that no one would be allowed to enter the premises without an introduction letter.

A total of 72 security personnel, along with the ACP and the inspector are keeping a check on the Strong Room for 24-hours under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police.