Thursday, June 02, 2022
Panchkula administration razes Sector 28 liquor vend that locals felt unsafe about

The liquor vend was being constructed by a private party which had got the nod from the Panchkula administration despite vehement protests by locals

Panchkula |
Updated: June 2, 2022 10:37:35 am
Panchkula liquor protestPanchkula residents had organized a protest against liquor vend on Tuesday. (Express photo)

Written by Sushant Nepta

The Panchkula taxation and excise department on Wednesday started the demolition work of a liquor vend and bar in Sector 28, which residents of the area had come out in arms against.

The liquor vend was being constructed by a private party which had got the nod from the administration despite vehement protests by locals. A formal application had also been filed by locals against the vend to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Tuesday.

The liquor vend was being set up adjacent to the Vita Milk Booth and in front of the community centre, residents stated. The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector-28 had filed an application to the office of the administrator of HSVP, protesting the vend’s opening. They alleged that the liquor vend was being constructed right in front of a temporary bus stop, where school buses would pick and drop school children.

The resident said that the vend was too close to the residential area and would impact the overall atmosphere of the area and feared that drunkards would pose danger to children and women of the area. The Panchkula MLA had also been apprised about the liquor vend.

Talking to the Indian Express, RWA President Mahendra Singh Balhara said, “On Wednesday, we organised a larger protest against the late-night construction of the bar with the RWAs of Sector 27 and 28 and the housing board association joining in. The taxation and excise team then visited the under construction vend late in the evening and started to demolish the bar. They have further assured the residents that the complete structure will be dismantled by Thursday evening.”

