Panchkula admin orders men to begin patrolling in villages

Even as the second Covid wave draws to an end, the Panchkula administration Wednesday issued orders to mobilise all able-bodied adult men from all villages in the district to perform patrol duties round-the-clock.

This has been done to keep a watch on people entering their villages without valid passes and ensuring that villagers are maintaining social distancing norms.

These orders were issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh under Section 3 (1) of the Punjab Village and Small Towns Patrol Act, 1918 and will remain in force till further orders. While the Act provides only for night patrol, the DC has declared those chosen will be liable to perform patrol duties at day time and night time.

The administration had issued similar order last year at the onset of the pandemic in the country, to control public movement during the lockdown.

The order has directed all Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) in the district to ensure the patrolling in their respective jurisdiction and to report forthwith, the number of the able-bodied adult male inhabitants of the village, number of the person which in their opinion will be required for patrol duty each night, the method by which people will be selected. Contravention of this order, is punishable under Section 9 and 11 of the Punjab Village and Small Towns Patrol Act, 1918, said the DC.