Panchkula admin holds meeting against single-use-plastic

SENIOR OFFICIALS of the Panchkula Administration held a meeting to campaign against single-use plastic in their respective departments, and make them aware about the ban on it, under the leadership of ADC Manita Malik, at the Mini Secretariat, on Friday.

The orders come in accordance with the PM’s initiative of reducing plastic consumption in the country. With rumours about a nation-wide ban on single plastic set to be imposed on October 2, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to curb its usage in the district.

With complete restriction, the district administration along with the Panchayat and the municipal corporation has to make the youth, elders, women and children aware of the damage done by single-use plastic, said Malik. She further informed about how single-use plastic not only pollutes rivers and ponds but also blocks sewerage flow. Its insoluble nature contributes to spreading diseases, she added.

The district development officer and panchayat officer were instructed to encourage Panchayats and villagers to stop single-use plastic through the village secretaries. She laid emphasis on teaching villagers different methods of waste disposal.

The district education officer was given the responsibility to collect plastic from all schools and dispose them properly, in a bid to contribute to the campaign. School students are also supposed to be made aware of the harm that single-use plastic causes.

The district project officer will coordinate with college students and mobilisers in the campaign through all block coordinators of the district.

“On October 2, we are organising a cleanliness drive where we will pick-up any polythenes littered and an awareness campaign will be carried to inform the patients, masses and the hospital staff about its harms,” said Yogesh Sharma, CMO Civil Hospital.

The municipal corporation and municipal officials are also to make shopkeepers aware of the complete ban of polythene bags. Rag pickers, too will be included in this campaign. Instructing the officials of the Marketing Board, Malik said that the most use of polythene occurs in the sabzi-mandis. In case of polythene found in the mandis, challans are issued.

Though, the orders are to be strictly followed October 2 onwards, the MC has already been issuing challans in this regard.

In a recent challan drive this week, the MC Executive Officer, Jarnail Singh, issued as many as 15 challans which generated a revenue of Rs 15,000 for the MC.