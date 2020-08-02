Panchkula admin buckles up for rising water level in river, dam

Ghagger river in Panchkula on Saturday. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh) Ghagger river in Panchkula on Saturday. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

As Panchkula district and the neighbouring regions witness increasing rainfall, with the monsoon hitting its peak, the water level of Ghaggar river and Kaushalya Dam is also consistently rising.

While the water level at Kaushalya Dam, which tops out at 478m, has touched 468.5m– still far from the danger mark (at 1.9m), Ghaggar river is currently flowing at 0.15m. The usually low levels of Ghaggar river rises when water is released from the dam.

“We have not started releasing water from the dam as yet and will open it once water levels cross 474m. Water from Himachal Pradesh is continuously flowing into the dam and we have made all preparations to keep a check on the rise,” said Munish Dhiman, SDO Kaushalya Dam.

The district administration, meanwhile, issued orders under National Disaster Management Act, 2005, for precautions in the neighbouring areas to prevent any untoward incident and to take effective steps in view of the forecast regarding the forthcoming rains which may lead to an increase in water in Ghaggar and its tributaries.

In a meeting held with Irrigation department officials, DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja asked the panchayats to guard their boundaries, so there is no loss of life and property. He also ordered police patrol in areas of Burjkotia, Kaushalya Dam and Majri Chowk, which are near the river.

Executive Engineer Irrigation Deepak Kumar said that roads to the riversides have been closed, especially near Burjkotia, and children are being prevented to go for baths in the river.

The DC also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police to ensure the deployment of sufficient police in the district, especially at dangerous places where such issues have persisted over the years. Besides this, the officials of the Irrigation department were asked to ensure that warning signs are erected at places, so no untoward incident takes place.

The Irrigation department has also made arrangements for boats and other flood protection equipment and oil, among others things, at Kaushalya Dam. “Kalka and Panchkula SDMs have been put in charge of their areas to prevent and deal with disaster,” read a statement issued by the DC office.

