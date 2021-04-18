Panchkula: Active cases cross 2,000-mark; 462 new cases, two deaths recorded

Health workers collecting the samples of one of the passengers at ISBT Sector 17 of Chandigarh for Covid 19 test on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Panchkula reported two Covid-related deaths and 462 new positive cases on Saturday. A 55-year-old woman resident of Pinjore and a 70-year-old man from Kalka, both patients of diabetes, succumbed to the disease. At least 164 patients have succumbed to the virus here till now.

Out of 462 new cases, 349 were added to the district tally and the remaining were added to the outside district count. A total of 22,413 cases have been reported in the district as yet, of which 16,609 hail from Panchkula and the rest are from the neighbouring districts. At least 208 healthcare workers have also been infected here as yet. Several healthcare workers in the radiology department of the district hospital have also been infected. As many as five healthcare workers tested positive on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,422 patients have recovered yet.

The district had witnessed its first peak in September last year, with the then highest count of 251 cases. In the second wave of Covid-19 cases, the district has been reporting almost double the caseload as compared to the first wave, even though, the experts says that the peak is yet to come.

The active cases tally, which had stood below 100 in the month of January, crossed the 1,000-mark on March 30 and the 2,000-mark on Saturday. The active cases tally was at 2,023, while the recovery rate reduced to 86.8 per cent on Saturday. The district has conducted 2,47,570 tests so far, including 2,293 samples tested on Friday.

2,800 inoculated

As many as 2,800 persons were vaccinated on Saturday, including 2,641 citizens, 115 frontline workers and 44 healthcare workers. As many as 1,13,683 people have received the jab till now, including 10,619 healthcare workers, 14,572 frontline workers and 88,492 citizens. The vaccination took place at 30 locations, including 18 government sites.

Four held for breaking night curfew

The Panchkula Police arrested four for allegedly creating nuisance in public spaces under the influence on alcohol on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The four accused have been identified as Rakesh, Ankush, Rajan, and Suraj.

According to the police, Head constable Kunwar Pal Singh, who was on night patrolling duty, spotted two motorcycles parked near the Surajpur flyover at around 1:30 am. The four men were hurling abuses at each other and creating nuisance.

The police officer, with the assistance of his colleagues, nabbed them. They were later found to be in an intoxicated state.

The accused were booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

One booked for breaking home isolation

On a complaint of the health department, the Panchkula Police Saturday booked a person for allegedly breaking home isolation days after he testing positive for Covid and “roaming around in parks and in groups.”

The accused was identified as Vijay Kumar Gupta (60), a resident of Sector 17. Kumar was sampled on April 9 and had been ordered into home isolation after he tested positive on April 11.

“This is to inform you that Mr Vijay Kumar Gupta (60/M) resident of Sec 17, Panchkula had given sample in Civil Hospital, Sec 6, Panchkula on April 9 which came out to be positive and home isolation order was issued to the patient from Civil Surgeon Office, Sector 6, Panchkula as per order no IDSP/PKL/2021/1394 on dated April 11. His isolation period is from April 9 till April 26. A unanimous complaint has been received in the office that the patient has been roaming in parks and in groups and is not following home isolation strictly as per orders.

This is against the guidelines and will further lead to spread of Covid infection in the community,” stated the complaint sent to the DCP Office.

The accused was booked under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC.