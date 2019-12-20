ABVP Panchkula holds support walk with wrong Tiranga in hand, flag has four stripes

The wrong coloured national flag during an ABVP rally in support of CAA in Panchkula on Thursday. (Express photo) The wrong coloured national flag during an ABVP rally in support of CAA in Panchkula on Thursday. (Express photo)

A group of 15 students of the Government College of Panchkula, Sector 1, took out a ‘Tiranga march’ on Thursday, to show support for the recent Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registration of Citizens. Though the group marched out of the college in full vigour, some passers by alerted them of holding the wrong flag.

The flag that the students held had four stripes instead of the traditional three. While the national flag has saffron, white and green stripes, the flag that the students were holding had a green first followed by the other three. While talking to the Chandigarh Newsline, one of the students, admitting to it, said, “Yes we had the wrong flags. Actually they were not wrong, they were just cut in a wrong way. We had gotten many flags, all of which were the same. Only one flag that we finally carried was fine.”

The students carried out the march in the leadership of Sunil Bhardwaj, the State Head of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from the college to Geeta Chowk.

Speaking about the protests going on in the country, he said, “The people who are protesting are the ones who do not want to see the country moving forward. They are protesting for the greed of political achievement. These are the same people that gave slogans about shredding India to pieces (jinhone JNU mai Bharat tere tukde honge inshallah inshallah ke naare diye). The ones who do not even know about what CAA and NRC is, are being brought to protest.”

When questioned about the lack of support from more than 1000 ABVP student members of Panchkula, he said, “Their exams are going on. All our workers who got information came. People from all campuses are joining us as they are getting to know about the campaign.”

The walk that began at 1pm, ended around 1.30 pm where Sunil Bhardwaj delivered a speech to 15 students standing at Geeta Chowk.

