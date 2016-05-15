Panchkula: 86-year-old woman duped of jewellery by three

Kamla Devi at her residence in Sector 7, Panchkula Saturday, Jaipal Singh Kamla Devi at her residence in Sector 7, Panchkula Saturday, Jaipal Singh

AN ELDERLY woman was duped of her jewellery allegedly by three persons, including two women, in Sector 8, Saturday.

The incident took place around 11 am, when Kamla Devi, 86, a resident of Sector 7, had gone with her son to the post office in Sector 8. In her statement to the police, Devi said she was standing outside the post office and her son had gone inside for some work when a woman in her thirties approached her.

“She greeted me and told me that she knew me and started talking,” recalled Devi. The woman prodded her to come along with her in the car to meet someone.

“I refused, but she insisted and forced me to sit in the car and said that she would drop me back,” she said. Another middle-aged woman was waiting in the car, along with a driver.

They drove off and after around ten minutes, she was dropped near the Sector 8 market, from where she walked till the post office, where her son was waiting for her.

The accused allegedly took away her gold bangles and a chain worth over Rs 1.25 lakh.

A case under Section 379 (theft), 420 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector 5 Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anil Dhawan said, “The suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon. We have send a team to trace them.”

Later in the day, the police also held a meeting with the representatives of the Market Association of various sectors and urged them to install CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points.

