Panchkula: 60-year-old killed after car hits him at hospital parking lot

The accused, Vivek Sharma, a resident of Dhakouli in Panchkula, had come to the hospital to meet a relative who was seeking treatment there. The accused, Vivek Sharma, a resident of Dhakouli in Panchkula, had come to the hospital to meet a relative who was seeking treatment there.

A 60-year-old resident of Indira Colony was killed in an accident in the Sector 6 Civil Hospital’s parking lot, after a speeding car hit him late Wednesday evening.

The victim, Chandrika Prashad, was hit by the speeding car while he was waiting for his son Phoolchand to park the car in the parking

lot. Chandrika Prashad had come to the hospital for his treatment along with his son and while his son was parking the car, while another car hit Chandrika Prashad.

The victim was then pulled from under the car of the accused and taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

The accused, Vivek Sharma, a resident of Dhakouli in Panchkula, had come to the hospital to meet a relative who was seeking treatment there.

A case was registered against Vivek Sharma at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.