Panchkula: 4 persons ‘attack’ shop owner, his family; FIR registered

An FIR was filed Tuesday after the police were alerted by the Kalka CHC authorities where the complainant was being treated.

FOUR persons allegedly attacked with a sword and gun a grocery shop owner and his family at Maddhavala, Pinjore, on Holi evening.

As per the complainant, Haakam Singh, he was sitting in his shop at 6.30 pm on Monday.

“There was not much crowd at the time. This was when Subhash, Rikki, Naseeb and Gobind got down from the car, came to our shop and asked me for cashew, almonds et al. They were all drunk. I told them that I didn’t keep dry fruits in my shop. Then they started abusing me, entered the shop, slapped me and dragged me out of the shop,” the FIR read.

The complainant ran into his house right next to his shop and was followed by the four accused. “Subhash looked at us holding a revolver in his hand. Naseeb in the meantime brought a sword and placed it on my neck,” the FIR said.

The accused attacked the victim with the sword. Hearing his noise, the victim’s son, Amandeep, came out. “They then turned the revolver towards my son. Rikki approached my son with the iron rod and hit it on his head.”

It was after this that the neighbours and family members started gathering around. “Seeing the crowd gathering and listening to the siren of PCR, the accused escaped leaving their cars at the spot,” he said.

