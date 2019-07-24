Panchkula: 4 killed, 16 hurt as Innova rams bike, then hits auto-rickshaw

FOUR MEN were killed and 16 injured as an Innova first rammed into a bike and then hit an auto-rickshaw ferrying 19 passengers, who were on kanwar yatra to collect ganga jal from Haridwar, on Pinjore-Kalka highway on Monday night.

Advertising

The SUV, which was coming from Pinjore and going towards Panchkula railway station, hit the bike and the auto from behind after which the auto lost control and overturned, killing one.

All the injured were rushed to the Panchkula Civil Hospital where Rahul, 16, was declared brought dead while nine others, including bike rider Rakesh, were referred to PGI owing to their grave injuries. Mahendra Singh, 32, was first admitted to the Panchkula Hospital and later referred to PGI due to his deteriorating health.

The three victims — Ashok, 26, Chanderpal, 50, and Rakesh, 50 — died during treatment at PGI. All others are under observation and are being treated.

Advertising

Out of the nine who were admitted to the Panchkula civil hospital, one has been discharged and the others are under treatment and stable.

The driver, Inderjeet alias Tinku, who had run away after the incident, was rounded up on Tuesday by the CIA team of Sector 26 and handed over to the Chandimandir police station in the evening.