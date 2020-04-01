Panchkula: 36 who attended Tablighi events put in quarantine

According to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, the two villages that these people hail from will all be screened from Wednesday. (Representational Image) According to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, the two villages that these people hail from will all be screened from Wednesday. (Representational Image)

As many as nine people who had attended Tablighi Jamaat at Maharashtra and reached Panchkula’s village Raina near Barwala on Sunday have been put in quarantine at Nada Sahib Gurdwara, officials said on Tuesday. Another group of 27 people, who too attended Tablighi Jamaat at Sikar, Rajasthan, and had arrived at their village Khuda Baksh in Pinjore of Panchkula on March 21 were put in quarantine at the same place.

DCP Mohit Handa appealed to people to stay inside their homes. He said, “The lockdown is going smoothly. Only a few persons came out and broke protocol. As many as nine FIRs against such persons have already been filed in Panchkula.”

Cops told to do Tablighi follow-up

In the wake of Tablighi incident in New Delhi, all SHOs were instructed on Tuesday to gather intelligence whether any such gathering has taken place or planned in future in Chandigarh. SHOs, DSP, CID, were instructed to gather intelligence if any person who attended Tablighi Jamat at Nizamuddin arrived in Chandigarh. The instructions stated that information about any such person planning to arrange such a gathering in the city should also be gathered. All places where such people are likely to reside/make overnight stay be checked thoroughly. The instructions were issued from the office of the SSP, Chandigarh.

