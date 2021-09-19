Panchkula: 3 armed men attack jeweller, attempt to rob him

A Panchkula-based jewellery shop owner was attacked by a group of three armed people when they attempted to rob him in broad daylight Saturday noon. The owner managed to flee and raised the alarm, which foiled the attempt of the accused.

It was around 12.30 pm when three robbers struck at the Maa Luxmi Jewellers, located in Sector 8 of the city, in an attempt to loot it. The robbers attacked the owner of the shop, Sandeep Verma, with a sharp-edged weapon but had to return empty-handed after the owner raised the alarm which made them run immediately.

The accused fled in an autorickshaw, said the police.

As per the FIR filed on Verma’s complaint, he had opened his shop on Saturday around 10:30 am and three young men arrived there around noon.

“One of them had a country-made pistol in his hand while another was carrying a knife. As soon as they entered the shop, they asked me to sit quietly. As I tried to run outside, they pointed the gun towards me and also tried to restrain me with the knife. When I managed to escape towards the door, one of them attacked me with a knife. Once I managed to get outside, my screams attracted the attention of bystanders and others in the shops nearby. Meanwhile, all three of them fled away in fear of getting caught,” the FIR read, quoting the complainant.

The injured victim was subsequently taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 where he received stiches for wounds.

Meanwhile, a forensic team too reached the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Handa and other senior police officers inspected the area. Handa also visited the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 to enquire after the victim’s health.

Before him, Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta also visited the Civil Hospital to know about the victim’s health.

”Multiple teams are working to crack the case. We will trace the robbers soon,” Handa said while speaking to mediapersons.

The police have been going through CCTV footage of cameras installed near the crime spot to nail the suspects. According to the police, the accused have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

The accused took an auto-rickshaw to flee away from the spot, the police said, adding that they were verifying the identity of the auto driver. “As they turned up at the shop on foot, there is no clarity if they had come in their own vehicle,” a senior officer of the police department said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified people under the sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).