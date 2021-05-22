Panchkula: 209 new cases, four deaths; positivity rate comes down to 8.5 percent

A health worker wearing a protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of a man during random COVID-19 testing of people at Dundahera-Kapashera Delhi border, in Gurugram, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A total of 209 new cases surfaced in Panchkula on Saturday with the district officially reporting four more Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The new deaths were that of a 53-year-old woman, a resident of Pinjore, with no comorbidities, a 56-year-old man, a resident of Surajpur, with no comorbidities, a 45-year-old man, a resident of Sector 21, with no comorbidities, and a 72-year-old man, resident of Sector 7, who suffered from Hypertension.

No health care worker, however, tested positive on Saturday. Health care workers had continuously been testing positive for the last one month, with 106 having contracted the disease since April 20 alone. A total of 307 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far.

Of the 209 who tested positive on Saturday, 155 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count. As many as 27,007 have also recovered from the virus as on Saturday.

The district had witnessed its first peak in September last year, but the highest single day caseload then had been 251 cases which was recorded on September 18.

The active case tally, which had stood at under 100 in the month of January, was more than 200 in the first week of March. It crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and 400-mark on March 16. Drastically growing, it crossed the 1000-mark on March 30. The tally had further crossed the 1500-mark on April 13 and broke the 2000-mark barrier on April 17. It soared above the 2500-mark on April 23 but has seen a steady decline since. The number of active cases came down below the 2000-mark on May 21, further slipping to 1703 as on Saturday. The recovery rate stood at 93 per cent.

The positivity rate of the district also came down to 8.5 percent on Saturday, as compared to the first week of the month when it was hovering around the high 25 per cent mark.

A total of 38,543 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 29,021 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 311 have succumbed to the virus here.

The district has conducted 324,795 tests so far, with at least 1,813 samples being taken on Friday.