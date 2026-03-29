Panchkula: 20 students hurt as driver rams private bus into divider after brake failure

The group had arrived at the camp on March 27 and was scheduled to stay until April 1.

Around 20 students were injured after a private bus met with an accident in the Morni hill area of Panchkula on Sunday morning following a brake failure, with the driver’s quick response preventing a major tragedy.

Police said that the incident occurred around 10 am when a group of nearly 50 youths, sent by Haryana’s Sports and Youth Affairs Department from Mahendragarh and Palwal districts, were travelling from Nature Camp Thapli towards Chandigarh.

The group had arrived at the camp on March 27 and was scheduled to stay until April 1.

According to police officials, the brakes of the bus failed shortly after it left the camp area. As the vehicle moved along the winding hill stretch, the driver managed to manoeuvre through three sharp turns, averting immediate danger. However, at a V-shaped bend where the bus risked plunging into a gorge, the driver deliberately rammed the vehicle into a divider to bring it to a halt.