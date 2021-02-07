Panchkula: 2 paragliding flights held to test Morni Hills’ adventure tourism potential

The flights were conducted between 11 am and 12 pm after assessing wind speed and direction. Morni Hills is the only hilly area in Haryana.

For the first time in Haryana, two successful paragliding test flights were held at Morni Hills in Panchkula with an aim of exploring the huge potential of adventure tourism in the area. The test flights were undertaken by a team of BSF personnel from the BSF Adventure School in Dehradun.

Shivalik Development Board, a department set for the overall development of the Shivalik area, had organised the event. The two flights, each 10-12 minutes long, were undertaken by the BSF personnel. The flights began from the hills located at the altitude of around 4,000 ft near village Bhori at Morni, and ended at open land near village Palasara.

The flights were conducted between 11 am and 12 pm after assessing wind speed and direction. Morni Hills is the only hilly area in Haryana. It shares its boundary with Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts falls in Shivalik foothills.

The BSF team members included instructor Inspector Ajay Singh Adhana, Head Constable (HC) C Tatung, and constables Mahesh Pratap and Govind Singh. The BSF team has been campaigning in Morni Hills for the last four days. It conducted a feasibility study of the entire area prior to taking the flights. Apart from village Bhori, the team has selected three more locations, which it has found suitable depending on the direction and speed of the wind.

Till now, specific locations including Bir Billing in Palampur, Manali in Himachal, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand are the ones considered best destinations for paragliding.

Mahesh Kumar Singla, a retired IPS, serving as Executive Vice-Chairman, Shivalik Development Board, said, “The area of Morni Hills area has huge potential for adventure and eco tourism. We want to generate employment for the local youths through these activities. It is the perfect site for paragliding on a small level. BSF personnel found Morni hills a perfect location for short period paragliding flights on the condition of good wind speed. We will again hold the flights a day after tomorrow.”

Mahesh Kumar Singla has been Additional Director General (ADG) with BSF before his retirement. He had also served as Special Secretary (Internal Security) MHA.

Sources said, “The proposal of introducing the paragliding in Morni hills was made in December, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the practical exercise. The proposal was already discussed with CM, Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar.”

Besides paragliding, the Shiwalik board has identified half a dozen mountainous treks for the adventurers’ souls.

MOUNTAIN BIKING EXPEDITION TODAY

Shivalik Development Board is organising Mountain Biking (cycling) expedition of around 60-km in Morni Hills Sunday. The expedition rally will be flagged off by Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, along with Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal. Later, an exhibition for promoting employment in the field of banking, financing and insurance for local youths will held at Government Polytechnic College, Morni Hills Sunday.