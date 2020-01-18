Panchkula: 17-year-old girl dies after accidentally consuming poison

The body is being kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. (Representational) The body is being kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. (Representational)

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl died after “accidentally” consuming poison late morning on Friday. While no case was registered, a daily diary report (DDR) was made and proceedings were carried under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The victim has been identified as Smriti Sharma, resident of Kot village of Ramgarh area. Smriti was studying in class 12, at a school in Barwala.

According to the DDR filed by the girl’s father, Ravi Kumar, he had gone to a nearby hospital with his wife for a checkup, when his sister-in-law informed him of his daughter who was lying unconscious after “accidentally” taking fly-killing pesticide. The daughter was then taken to Kot village’s hospital from where she was referred to Civil hospital of Panchkula where she was declared brought dead.

“We are carrying the proceedings as per Section 174 of CrPC. Both the parents have denied any suspicion of a conspiracy and do not want any criminal proceedings to take place,” informed a police officer from the police post.

The body is being kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. A post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday after which the victim’s body will be returned to the family for final rites.

