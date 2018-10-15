Panchkula: 125 bouncers to manage crowd around tallest Ravana effigy

Effigy of Ravana at Sector-5 Dussehra ground in Panchkula. (Jaipal Singh/File) Effigy of Ravana at Sector-5 Dussehra ground in Panchkula. (Jaipal Singh/File)

AS MANY as 125 bouncers are being deployed to manage the crowd around the tallest Ravana effigy at Sector 5 Shalimar ground. The 210-foot-high Ravana was put up for display from Sunday onwards.

Post-noon, people thronged the ground on Sunday to take selfies with the effigy which will be set on fire on October 19. Vishnu Goel, chairman of Mata Mansa Devi Charitable Trust which is organising the event, said that they are expecting over three lakh people to turn up on Dussehra to watch the effigy burn.

“Although we will be having around 325 policemen on October 19, we have roped in bouncers as well since the crowd becomes unmanageable. People tend to break the barricading to enter the area cordoned off around the effigy. So the bouncers will help us in that,” Goel said.

Goel added, “Rather, we are worried because people have started thronging the area and they are trying to get too close to the effigy, though the workers are all around to guard the Ravana.”

The effigy which weighs 6,200 kg has been erected using cranes. A space of 250 feet at either side of the effigy has been left vacant. “This is just to avoid any kind of mishap. Even the cultural events which will be held will have their stage at a distance of around 250 feet from the effigy,” Sandeep Gupta, general secretary of the trust, said.

Since the effigy is the tallest costing around Rs 30 lakh, there would be no effigies of Kumbhakaran and Meghnad, brothers of Ravana.

Tejinder Chauhan, creator of the effigy, said that he and all his 40 workers would guard the effigy day and night. “Some 20 workers have their day shift and the other 20 have their night shift to guard the Ravana. Since the effigy had to be erected, we had to use stay wires to balance it out,” Chauhan said.

