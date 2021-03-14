Panchkula: 10th International Heritage Tourism conclave held

In the year 2019, about 11 million foreign tourists came to India. Tourism is one of the largest service industries in India.

The tenth International Heritage Tourism Conclave was organised at Welcome Ramgarh Fort, Panchkula on Saturday.

Ambassadors of five countries, Tourism Development Board officials of several states and representatives associated with the tourism industry deliberated upon strengthening the tourism industry.

Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Czech Republic, Ambassador of the Republic of Scheylles , Thomas Silbe Pillay, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovak, Evan Lunkerik, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia, Doctor Marjan Cancun, Ambassador of the Republic of Vietnam Fem San Chhao and ChargeDefiers of the Republic of Indonesia Freddie Pei were present at the conclave.

The event has been organized with a view to explore tourism potential in the country after the epidemic.

“Countries around the world are recovering from the pandemic. Common values and reinforcing relationship between the cultural stakeholders means both sectors can work together to ensure inclusive access and growth to heritage. Taking steps forward, the ministry has signed an MoU for bilateral /Multi-lateral cooperation for development and promotion of UNESCO heritage sites and other hotspots of India with enormous numbers of organisations like ASEAN,” said Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General of the Ministry of Tourism.

“The coronavirus period has given a major blow to the tourism industry. Business leaders of the tourism industry along with the government will have to face the challenges jointly. In this direction, innovation, better management, promotion and protection of heritage will prove to be an important link,” said Anil Parashar, Chairman of the Tourism Committee at the PHD Chamber.

