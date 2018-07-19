Panchkula: 1,000 women challaned since June 1

Police challan women two-wheeler riders without helmets at Sector 17, Panchkula. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Police challan women two-wheeler riders without helmets at Sector 17, Panchkula. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

At a time when Chandigarh Police has launched an awareness drive for women to wear helmet while riding two-wheelers, Panchkula police have challaned nearly a thousand women in the last one-and-a-half months for not wearing safety gear. The challan drive against women began on June 1. Only Sikh women, wearing turban, are exempted from wearing helmet.

Those challaned included both two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion. Sources said Mansa Devi Singh Dawar light point, Amartax light point, Pinjore Bus stand light point, Kalka bus stand, Sector 20/4 light point and the Sector 11/15/14/10 roundabout are the most prominent points, where majority of the challans were issued.

The first penalty against a woman for not wearing helmet is Rs 100 and a subsequent fine is Rs 400.

Inspector Yashdeep Singh, SHO of Panchkula Traffic police station, said, “Prior to launching the drive against women not wearing helmets, an awareness drive was launched throughout Panchkula district. Traffic police personnel visited every school, college, government and private offices appealing to women to wear safety gear always while riding two-wheelers. We started issuing challans from June 1, 2018.” He further stated, “All the challaned women were first-time offenders and we have not come across any case where a woman was challaned twice for not wearing helmet.”

Panchkula traffic police has a strength of 95 personnel including women. Police personnel of the rank of head constable and above are authorised to challan traffic violators. A woman traffic police personnel said, “Some of the women violators out of around 1,000 were also challaned for not carrying documents, including driving license, registration certificate, insurance papers of the two-wheelers.”

Panchkula DCP Rajender Kumar Meena said, “In view of the challan drive against women for not wearing helmet, we have improved our infrastructure too. We have procured five new e-challan machines. We prefer to accept fines from women violators on the spot. Also, a special counter for women to deposit the challan money is there at the Sector 12 challaning branch.”

Since wearing safety gear for women two-wheeler riders is necessary in Haryana, a strict drive was launched especially against the women offenders ever since guidelines were issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court this April.

On April 25, the High Court had taken a strict note of the information submitted in court that though the Haryana Police had claimed that they were strictly enforcing the rule on wearing helmet by women two-wheeler riders, no one had been challaned according to documents submitted in court in Panchkula.

The Chandigarh Administration has made helmet mandatory for women two-wheeler riders, exempting only turbaned Sikh women, from July 7.

