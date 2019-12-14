Panchkuka: Flesh trade racket busted after raid at Sector 19 salon, 5 women rescued

The police officers had received information of the same from a local man, who used to work near the spa. (Representational) The police officers had received information of the same from a local man, who used to work near the spa. (Representational)

The Crime Branch team of Sector 19, Panchkula, raided a salon in Sector 16 on Friday evening, after a decoy police officer and the manager-cum-dealer of the saloon fixed a deal for immoral trafficking. As many as five women, who were involved in the trade were also rescued.

The owners of ‘Feel Good Spa’, identified as Jawed and Reshma, were allegedly carrying out flesh trade with the front of a Spa treatment, informed Inspector Karamvir, head of the CIA team.

While Reshma was out of station when the incident happened, Jawed who was at the spot ran away and remains absconding. “The accused are on the run and will be caught soon. The girls have been made witness in the case,” said Karamvir.

The women, who have been rescued, are of the ages 25 to 30 and hail from various parts of Punjab. They belong to underprivileged backgrounds and said that they had been forced into the trade by the owners.

The police officers had received information of the same from a local man, who used to work near the spa.

