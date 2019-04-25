Bikers’ rally from Mcleodganj to New Delhi to mark 30th birthday of abducted Panchen Lama

A group of 30 bikers from Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) and Students for a Free Tibet (STF), are taking out a rally from McLeodganj to New Delhi to observe the 30th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader Panchen Lama – Gedhun Choekyi Nyima.

“It has been 24 years since forced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama and since then we have been demanding evidence of his current status and condition,” said Tenzin Jigme, president, TYC.

She added that there was no evidence whether he was still alive or dead and the only thing that remained was a picture, that too, of his childhood.

“Panchen Lama is the world’s youngest political prisoner and he was abducted at the age of six after His Holiness the Dalai Lama recognised him as the 11th Panchen Lama. This clearly shows how brutal and inhuman Chinese Communist Party is,” added Rinzin Choedon, National Director, STF.

‘’We started this campaign with aim of finding out more about his condition. In 2009 and 2015, there was an official statement stating, ‘He is fine, he is studying and doesn’t want to be disturbed’ but this raises a question on the credibility of Chinese government.

“The Chinese Communist Government has appointed a new Panchen Lama of their own but he is not important to us . We don’t worship him. Our main motive to free our Panchen Lama,” said Rinzin Cheodon.