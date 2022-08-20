Panchayat polls in sight, Om Prakash Chautala to begin touring villages from Aug 22

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo and former Haryana Chief Minister, Om Prakash Chautala — with his eyes set on the upcoming panchayat elections — on Saturday, announced a public outreach programme under which he will tour the state’s villages.

“I shall be visiting at least 10 villages in each of the 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana. I will visit village chopals and interact with people directly. While doing that, I shall also invite people to participate in Chaudhary Devi Lal Samman rally that is scheduled for September 25 in Fatehabad,” a statement released by Chautala on Saturday said.

Chautala’s public-connect programme shall begin from August 22. “When I was the chief minister, we started a government at your doorstep scheme. I shall again be doing the same thing, visiting people’s doorsteps and asking them about their grievances,” Chautala said in his statement.

According to his programme schedule’s first 10-days, as released by the INLD, the former CM shall be first visiting Panchkula, followed by Kalka, Ambala city, Naraingarh, Ambala cantonment, Mullana, Sadhaura, Jagadhari, Yamunanagar and Radaur.

INLD is aiming to stage a comeback in the state with the help of its traditional rural votebank, which got divided between INLD and JJP after a family feud in the Chautala clan and a split in the party.

The split led to the rise of Dushyant Chautala and his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which managed to win 10 seats in the 2019 Assembly polls and formed the government in the state in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INLD, on the other hand, was left with only a single seat – Ellanabad from where Om Prakash Chautala’s younger son Abhay Chautala won.

The INLD is also trying to strike a chord with the rural voters citing Abhay Chautala’s resignation from the membership of Vidhan Sabha for showing solidarity with the farmers during the farm agitations. The resignation had necessitated a bypoll in the constituency, which Abhay Chautala had managed to win and retain his seat.