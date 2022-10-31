Panchayat polls: Haryana sees 70.4% turnout, first phase remains peaceful

The first phase of polling for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis conducted in nine districts of Haryana, concluded this evening. The polling remained peaceful, said State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh.

“In first phase, voting was held for Panchayat Samiti members and Zila Parishad members in nine districts Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar. After completion of the polling of all the three phases of elections, results would be declared on November 27. At the same time, for the first phase, the polling for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch in these nine districts would be held on November 2. Their results will be declared on the same day”, Dhanpat Singh said.

“There are total 49,67,092 voters in this first phase. Till 7.30 pm, 34,96,333 voters cast their votes, which is 70.4 percent of the total voter turnout. At some polling stations, voters were queuing till late night to cast their votes. Polling remained peaceful in all nine districts. No untoward incident was reported anywhere. EVMs had malfunctioned at some places, but the officials involved in the election process immediately replaced that machine and resumed voting process. Wherever polling is over, EVMs have been deposited by the polling staff. All EVMs will be kept in strongrooms. Polling staff, police personnel and other officers engaged in the polling performed their duty diligently. Everyone deserves congratulations on the peaceful completion of elections”, Dhanpat Singh added.