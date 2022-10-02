scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Panchayat polls: Haryana poll panel likely to announce dates tomorrow

The panchayat polls are supposed to be conducted every five years, but for the past few years, polls could not be conducted on time. In 2010, there was a delay of nearly five months.

The SEC is already making preparations to ensure complete videography of the polling booths that shall be designated as highly-sensitive. (Representational)

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh is likely to announce the date of panchayat elections on Monday. Elections will be held on approximately 71,741 posts for 6500 gram panchayats.

Earlier the SEC was contemplating on conducting the polls in two phases, but it is likely that the polls shall be held in four phases due to shortage of officials.

The SEC is already making preparations to ensure complete videography of the polling booths that shall be designated as highly-sensitive. Adequate security arrangements to ensure fair polling shall also be ensured at all the polling booths across the state.

The panchayat polls are supposed to be conducted every five years, but for the past few years, polls could not be conducted on time. In 2010, there was a delay of nearly five months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nothing left to lose, be scared of: Prof whose wrist was severed by PFI menPremium
Nothing left to lose, be scared of: Prof whose wrist was severed by PFI men
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...Premium
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decadesPremium
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decades
In Karnataka, a cycle of violence, killings linked to PFIPremium
In Karnataka, a cycle of violence, killings linked to PFI

The next polls were supposed to be conducted in June, 2015 but it got delayed because the then newly formed BJP government had introduced mandatory education-norms for contesting candidates.

Polls were then held in three phases in 2016.

More from Chandigarh

This time, due to Covid restrictions, there is already a delay of nearly 18 months in conducting the panchayat elections.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 07:01:01 am
Next Story

Lakes of Bengaluru: The recent showers filled this lake to its brim and unearthed a network of choked drains

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement