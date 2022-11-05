scorecardresearch
Panchayat passes resolution not to burn paddy stubble

The village sarpanch, Jaswinder Singh, said that the district administration had approached the farmers and asked them not to burn the paddy stubble, following which they had decided to bring the resolution.

The village sarpanch, Jaswinder Singh, said that the district administration had approached them and asked them not to burn the paddy stubble (Representational/PTI)

The panchayat of Madanheri village in Kharar sub-division passed a resolution that the farmers of the village shall not burn paddy stubble and follow stubble management guidelines.

The village sarpanch, Jaswinder Singh, said that the district administration had approached them and asked them not to burn the paddy stubble, following which they had decided to bring the resolution.

Meanwhile, the Additional Deputy commissioner (Rural Development) said that under IEC component of the crop residue management scheme in the district, 75 village-level camps, 370 wall paintings, nine machinery demonstrations, nine school mobilisation rallies and poems/painting competitions have been conducted so far. Similarly, mobility van has been spreading no burning message to the farmers since September 19 and literature is also being distributed in the villages. The department has distributed 75 machines under crop residue management scheme in 2021 whereas during this year, sanctions for purchasing 424 subsidised machines have been issued to different farmers of the district.

