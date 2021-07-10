Panchayat officers demand enhanced pay scale

Meanwhile, the core committee of the association will hold a meeting regarding its demands on Monday at its state headquarters in Mohali to chalk out the next course of action.

A DELEGATION of Rural Development and Panchayat Officers Association Punjab, headed by Avtar Singh Bhullar, Joint director (PR) and the association’s state president, on Friday met S Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, the rural development and panchayat minister of Punjab and handed over a memorandum, regarding pay scales of officers.

The association demanded that they be paid as per the pay scales given to them in 1993 by the Punjab government, while also demanding the restoration of the dynamic career progression scheme.

The state minister assured the delegation that he will discuss the matter with the cabinet for further consideration.

Raminder Kaur Buttar, Additional Director Panchayat, Sanjeev Garg, Deputy Director, Jatinder Singh Brar, deputy director and Sukhchain Singh, DDPO, SAS Nagar were also present during Friday’s meeting with the panchayat officers.

Meanwhile, the core committee of the association will hold a meeting regarding its demands on Monday at its state headquarters in Mohali to chalk out the next course of action.