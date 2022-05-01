Panchayat minister forced admin officials to not hold elections, alleges Sukhpal Khaira

Bholath MLA and former Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira levelled serious allegations against Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal, saying that he put pressure on the Kapurthala district administration officials to not hold the election of “Adhikarat” Panch (member of Panchayat) of Raipur Araian Village, Block Nadala, after it had was scheduled.

Khaira said that if the administration fails to hold the election, he will approach the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. He said the issue may be small in nature but has clearly exposed the petty mindset of AAP and its ministers who are hellbent to destroy the democratic institutions while also bringing to focus their frivolous, false and bogus claims of “badlav” in Punjab.

While speaking to the media along with six of the nine panchayat members in Jalandhar on Saturday, Khaira said that the election was crucial after the death of Sarpanch Bhupinder Singh of the Congress party. Khaira said the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) of Nadala first issued a notice for a meeting scheduled for April 25 but was absent himself. The meeting was postponed to April 28 but BDPO was absent again and allegedly fled his office after being pressurised by the minister. In both meetings, only the six Congress members were present.

Khaira said the entire district administration officials, including the DDPO and BDPO, have confessed to him that Dhaliwal was putting pressure on them to not hold the election. Khaira said that the AAP is conniving with three panchayat members of SAD. Khaira accused AAP of double standards, saying that the party was now being hand in glove with SAD after blaming Congress for conniving with the same.