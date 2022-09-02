scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Panchayat: Haryana Cabinet okays draft ordinance for quota to BC sub-category

As many as 78 groups fall in the backward classes category, with over 70 of them falling in the Block-A or BC (A) sub-category.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

The Haryana Cabinet Thursday approved a draft ordinance to amend the state’s Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 to give proportionate representation in the panchayati raj institutions to a sub-category in the backward classes. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar lal Khattar.

“As per the amendment, seat of panch in every gram panchayat shall be reserved for the Backward Class (A), in the same proportion of the total seats as one-half of the percentage of their population to the total population in that Gram Sabha area. In case the decimal value is 0.5 or more, it shall be rounded off to the next higher integer,” Khattar said while briefing the media after the cabinet meeting.

“Every gram panchayat shall have at least one panch belonging to the BC (A) if their population is two per cent or more of the total population of the Gram Sabha area. Eight per cent of the total number of offices of sarpanch in a block and rounded off to the next higher integer in case the decimal value is 0.5 or more shall be reserved for BC (A),” he added.

Explaining it further, the CM said, “The offices of member shall be reserved for BC (A) in every Panchayat Samiti and zila Parishad in proportion of one-half of the percentage of their population to the total population of the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad area, respectively”.

“Reservation of seats for BC (A) shall be upto the same proportion as one-half of the percentage of their population in the respective Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad but subject to the outer limit of 50 per cent aggregate in favour of the Scheduled Castes and the BC (A) taken together. For the purpose of reservation, the population of backward classes sub-category will be drawn from the family data repository established under the provisions of The Haryana Parivar Pehchan Act, 2021,” Khattar added.

Other cabinet decisions

More from Chandigarh

The Cabinet also approved the Sanction of Cash Credit/Working Capital Limit of Rs 500 crore of Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HSIIDC) for acquisition of land, to make payment of enhanced compensation to the ex-land owners and develop infrastructure facilities for the development of industrial estates against the security of guarantee of Haryana government. “The finance department agrees for state government guarantee for availing Credit Limit/WCL of Rs 500 crore at 6 per cent per annum from SBI for acquisition of land, development of infrastructure facilities and makes the payment of enhanced land compensation to ex-land owners by charging 2 per cent government guarantee fee for a period of 10 years”, an official spokesperson said.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:51:57 am
SC to Punjab: submit chart with details of FIRs against Bishnoi

