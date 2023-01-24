Panchayat games to be held to promote sports in rural areas: Khattar

To promote sports culture in rural areas, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that sports competitions will be organised at village, block and district-level by the panchayat, panchayat samiti and zila parishad.

He said that there will be 12 types of sports and games in these competitions. Apart from this, the CM also announced to set up a medical college in Rasulpur village of Fatehabad district and a nursing college in Jakhal.

Khattar was addressing a gathering during the ‘Madhur Milan’ programme and ‘Pragati Rally’ organised by state Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Babli at Tohana’s Bidhai Khera village on the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 278.30 crore. He announced to establish government college, Tohana, outside the city limits.

While paying tributes to Netaji, the CM said, “Due to Netaji and many freedom fighters like him, today we are living in freedom in an independent country. The time was different when there was a need to die for the country; but today there is a need to live for the country.”

Empowered panchayats financially

CM Khattar said that in order to financially empower the panchayats, the facility of giving two per cent of the stamp duty to the panchayats has also been initiated. “In the last quarter of this financial year, a budget of Rs 1,100 crore has been released to the panchayats for development works in the villages. Inter-district council has also been formed to strengthen the panchayats,” he added.