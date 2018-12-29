Palwal MLA allowed to participate in winter session of Haryana Assembly

THREE DAYS after he approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against his suspension from the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the Congress MLA from Palwal, Karan Singh Dalal, on Friday was allowed to participate in the winter session of the Assembly, rendering his plea infructuous.

During the resumed hearing of his petition, the Haryana government informed a single bench of the High Court that the Vidhan Assembly has decided to allow him to participate in the proceedings of the Assembly on Friday and revoked his suspension. The court disposed of the petition after the government counsel’s submission.

The petition first came up for hearing on Thursday and was adjourned to Friday for the government and Vidhan Sabha to submit their response. In September, the Assembly Speaker had suspended him following heated arguments during the autumn session and for use of a derogatory language during the proceedings. In his petition, his counsel Pardeep Singh Poonia said the order is illegal and in violation of the Vidhan Sabha rules by which the Speaker could have suspended him only for the day or the remaining session while acting on a motion.

The issue in the Assembly had risen when Dalal had expressed his unhappiness over a minister’s reply to his supplementary questions on the Calling Attention motion regarding alleged deletion of some ration cards belonging to the poor. Dalal had allegedly made use of a derogatory word during in his speech. The mention of that word was objected by the BJP and other legislators following which a resolution was moved against him.