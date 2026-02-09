‘Palanquin’ to ‘pyre’: the 7-km final journey of elderly Himachal man who died after being carried through snow to hospital

Shiv Lal’s body had to be carried on shoulders for almost 7 km through nearly 2-ft-deep snow. (Photo by special arrangement)

Four days after 75-year-old Shiv Lal was carried from his snowbound Challai village in Himachal Pradesh on a makeshift palanquin to access medical treatment, he returned home the same way—this time on a “funeral pyre” borne on the shoulders of villagers for nearly 7 km through snow.

Shiv Lal, a resident of Challai village in the Balchowki subdivision of Mandi district, died during treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, on Sunday afternoon. His body was cremated on Monday morning.

His nephew Krishan Thakur said, “The family brought the body by vehicle from Shimla to Gada Bushaini, the nearest motorable point. From Bada Gushaini to our village, Challai, we had to carry the pyre on our shoulders for almost 7 km through nearly 2-ft-deep snow. Authorities, including the Public Works Department, are yet to clear the main link road,” he said.