‘Palanquin’ to ‘pyre’: the 7-km final journey of elderly Himachal man who died after being carried through snow to hospital

Shiv Lal’s family claimed they had repeatedly urged officials to clear the snowbound road in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, but no action was taken.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 01:13 PM IST
Himachal manShiv Lal’s body had to be carried on shoulders for almost 7 km through nearly 2-ft-deep snow. (Photo by special arrangement)
Four days after 75-year-old Shiv Lal was carried from his snowbound Challai village in Himachal Pradesh on a makeshift palanquin to access medical treatment, he returned home the same way—this time on a “funeral pyre” borne on the shoulders of villagers for nearly 7 km through snow.

Shiv Lal, a resident of Challai village in the Balchowki subdivision of Mandi district, died during treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, on Sunday afternoon. His body was cremated on Monday morning.

His nephew Krishan Thakur said, “The family brought the body by vehicle from Shimla to Gada Bushaini, the nearest motorable point. From Bada Gushaini to our village, Challai, we had to carry the pyre on our shoulders for almost 7 km through nearly 2-ft-deep snow. Authorities, including the Public Works Department, are yet to clear the main link road,” he said.

Thakur added that in the past four days, officials had managed to clear only about 1 km of the road, while a 4–5 km stretch connecting the village to Gada Bushaini remained buried under snow.

Farmesh Rajput, another relative, said the tragedy reflected the harsh realities of remote mountain regions. “Far-flung villages remain cut off during heavy snowfall and monsoon. We hope authorities will clear the road soon so that no one else faces delays in getting medical treatment,” he said.

Rajput was among others gathered at Shiv Lal’s home for mourning.

Challai falls under the Seraj Assembly constituency, represented by Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Shiv Lal, who never married, was cared for by his extended family. His health deteriorated last week, but relatives could not immediately take him to a hospital because the village was cut off by heavy snowfall.

On February 5, villagers carried him on a makeshift palanquin to Gada Bushaini. From there, he was rushed in a private vehicle to a government hospital in Kullu, then referred to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, and subsequently to IGMC, Shimla, the same day. He reached IGMC around 2 am on February 6 in critical condition.

Shiv Lal had multiple ailments

Dr Balbir Verma, head of the Department of Medicine at IGMC, had told The Indian Express, “Shiv Lal was suffering from multiple ailments. “His heart was not pumping properly, his lungs were not functioning well, his blood pressure was very low, and medical reports suggested kidney failure.”

Krishan Thakur said medical reports had indicated more than 80 per cent heart blockage along with severe cold exposure. “He remained unconscious after admission and was on a liquid diet,” he said, adding that timely road access might have improved his chances.

The family claimed they had repeatedly urged officials to clear the snowbound road, but no action was taken.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh had acknowledged the issue and said that directions had been issued to clear all link roads in the Balchowki area.

“I will personally seek feedback,” he said.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

