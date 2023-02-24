Pakistani newspaper sees ‘rise of Khalistan demand’ behind Ajnala police station attack

A Pakistani Urdu newspaper has reported Thursday’s attack on the Ajnala police station near Amritsar by supporters of Amritpal Singh, the self-styled leader of Waris Punjab De, under the headline “Demand for Khalistan gaining momentum in Indian Punjab”.

A photo of a palki (palanquin) carrying the Sikh religious book, considered a living guru, surrounded by Amritpal’s supporters and hundreds of police on the spot was also published.

According to the Express News paper, supporters of the pro-Khalistan Sikh leader put the police on the back foot with their huge demonstration. Thousands of Sikhs protested for the release of Lovepreet Singh Tufan, a close associate of Amritpal, and according to the newspaper, the “peaceful” protest turned violent when the police used force to disperse them.

“An Indian journalist covering the pro-Khalistan Sikh protest in Amritsar told Express News that the Sikh protesters had sticks, swords, kirpans and weapons and had occupied the police station building. Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh has emerged as a popular leader of the separatist Sikhs over the past few months and his supporters are growing by the day,” read the report.

“Indian Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted that the Aam Aadmi Party is once again creating a situation similar to the 1980s’ created by the Congress in Punjab. According to reports, many people from both sides were injured in the clash between the Sikh protesters and the police,” the newspaper added.

The police gave in to the protesters and assured them that Tufan would be released on Friday, following which they temporarily called off their sit-in and camped at the local gurdwara. Pro-Khalistan slogans were echoed in the atmosphere of Amritsar, the report added.

A Pakistani journalist, who did not wish to be named, said that people in Pakistani Punjab were quite worried and that using Guru Granth Sahib to secure the release of an abductor amounted to misusing the religion.

There are a large number of people who are Guru Nanak Lewas. Anyone who believes in Guru Nanak and follows his teachings, irrespective of their religion, is a Nanak Naam Lewa.