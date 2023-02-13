Pakistan trading poison in form of drugs: Punjab CM Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday said Pakistan was trading poison in the form of drugs to Punjab every day and that there will be no trade with the neighbouring country. He made the remark while addressing media persons in Chandigarh.

Mann said, “They send drones on this side of the border. You talk about trade, they trade poison with us, they send pistols to our state. Why should trade be opened with the country that is sending us slow poison to kill our youth every day?”

He said the economy of Pakistan was in bad shape. “What trade would we do with such a country? We have doors open to the entire world,” Mann added.

Taking a dig at BJP leader Sunil Jakhar who tweeted earlier during the day that India should help Pakistan as a goodwill gesture, Mann said: “Jakhar’s area is Abohar which borders Pakistan. If Jakhar Sahib has so much sympathy then he can send his kinnows to the country. Why should we help them when they are trying to kill our youth with slow poison?”

Mann also told the media that Punjab would soon get investments worth Rs 38,175 crore resulting in 2,43,248 jobs. He said most investors have already purchased land and were set to start operations.

Responding to a question that the closure order of the controversial liquor company at Zira has not been put on paper, Mann said that the notification in this regard has already been issued.

He said the government has zero tolerance for industries polluting the environment. “Industry is very dear to us. So is our environment. We will not compromise on it,” the Punjab chief minister said.

Advertisement

Mann also stated that there was no law and order problem in the state. “Why do you think the investment is coming to Punjab? If there was a law and order problem, these industries would have shied away,” he said.

Mann said his government was taking steps to fulfill poll promises of creating jobs and stopping the brain drain. “I have visited Chennai, Hyderabad, Germany, and Delhi and met industrialists already in Punjab… We are providing them with a conducive environment,” he said.

The chief minister said Punjab will see new investments in several sectors like real estate, manufacturing, steel, textile, food processing, and healthcare, among others.

Advertisement

He said Tata Steel would set up the company’s second-biggest unit at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore in the state.

The chief minister also said Sanathan Polycott, Nabha Power, Nestle, Vardhman Special Steel, Freudenberg, HUL, and Cargill India would make fresh investments in the state.

“Earlier, when industrialists used to come to Punjab, one of the two ruling families would seek a share in the profit. Why would anyone come then?” he asked.

Mann said during the forthcoming two-day investment summit on February 23 and 24, special sessions will be held for industrialists from Japan and the UK.

“There would be a single window system. Within 10 days we will ensure they get NOC and do not run around for permissions. We have started sand mines… This will provide sand at cheaper prices. The law and order situation is better than before. We will not allow any political patronage to any gangster. The Punjab Police are capable of nailing gangsters, drugs, and ammunition,” said the chief minister.