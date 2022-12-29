Maula Jatt to release in Punjab tomorrow

The blockbuster Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, is all set to release in Punjab in December 30, making it the first film from across the border to air in India after 11 years.

“It will be played in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi in INOX where there are Punjabi-speaking people,” Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer of INOX Leisure, told the Press Trust of India on December 26.

The 150-minute Pakistani film, an adaptation of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt, has been directed by 38-year-old director Bilal Lashari and has a star cast of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, two actors hugely popular in India.

The film, which tracks family feuds, was released internationally in October and has made more than $10m at the box office, making it the highest grossing Pakistani film ever.

Fawad starred in Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Mahira featured in Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s Raees, which was released in 2017.

Ameya Khopkar, a leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has objected to this move, saying that his party will not allow the movie to be shown in India.

In a tweet on December 9, Khopkar wrote, “It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India.”

The Pakistani artistes have not been performing in India since the 2016 Uri attack killing at least 19 army personnel.