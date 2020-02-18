After clean chit to accused in cyber stalking case, Pakistan court asks probe agency to clarify

The court ordered another analysis of two phones involved in the exchange of alleged messages by a single expert. The court ordered another analysis of two phones involved in the exchange of alleged messages by a single expert.

The Lahore High Court Monday summoned Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director to clarify on the conflicting forensic reports relating to alleged “obscene/obnoxious messages” sent by Muhammad Hassaan to Manmohan Singh, the brother of a Nankana Sahib-based Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, who was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and also “forcibly” married to Hassaan in August last year.

The court also ordered another analysis of two phones involved in the exchange of alleged messages by a single expert.

The girl, who was sent to a shelter home by court, has petitioned to be freed from the shelter home.

However, during the ongoing hearings, her brother Manmohan had alleged that Hassaan sent “threatening/obnoxious/obscene messages” on WhatsApp.

Manmohan had complained that Hassaan “uploaded pictures of his sister as display picture (DP) of his WhatsApp account in order to defame and damage the reputation of his sister and his family.”

On the basis of a “forensic analysis” of Manmohan’s phone, Hassan was found guilty for sending obnoxious/obscene messages through his WhatsApp and was on February 8 booked under Section 24 (cyber stalking) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. However, the forensic analysis of Hassaan’s phone led to him getting a clean chit. The court was told on February 13 hearing that forensic analysis of Hassaan’s mobile did not indicate that any such messages were sent to Manmohan.

Jagjit Kaur’s lawyer Sheikh Hussain on Monday said, “The forensic analysis of Manmohan’s phone and Hassaan’s phone were conducted by two different experts. The court today directed that the analysis of both phones be conducted by a single expert. The court has summoned FIA director on February 20.”

According to the lawyer, Jagjit Kaur has been maintaining during the court hearings that she wants to be with Hassaan. However, Jagjit’s brother, Manmohan, has alleged that Jagjit is “afraid and traumatised” as Hassaan’s family had told her that “we (her parental family) will be eliminated”.

