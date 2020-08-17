Pakistan, China threats to security: Punjab CM

The CM was speaking during the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Government College in Phase VI on Saturday.

Warning of continued threat from both Pakistan and China, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that Punjab will always be at the forefront of fighting the enemy at the borders. He was speaking during the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Government College in Phase VI on Saturday.

The CM said that with tensions at the borders continuing, India has to be prepared to deal with any eventuality.

While recalling the recent barbaric attack on Indian soliders by Chinese forces, Captain Amarinder reiterated that while Pakistan continued to resort to firing every day, China, talks about friendship but remains a danger to our nation. India has always given Pakistan a befitting response, which is the only way to deal with them, he said, adding, that China also needs to be handled with the same iron hand.

Recalling the contributions of the millions of Indians to the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said Punjabis had always been at the forefront of every battle. Paying his tributes to Punjab’s freedom fighters, Captain Amarinder reiterated his government’s commitment to extend all benefits of freedom fighters to their next generations (grandchildren).

Appreciating the health workers and paramedics in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, along with the NGOs and religious organisations that have worked to provide free food and medicine during the period of lockdown, the CM said that they will win the war against the virus.

The Chief Minister also recognised students who had adapted to the online teaching methodology during the pandemic, as well as the teachers who were working day and night to create online content to ensure that the studies of their students do not suffer.

He also lauded industrialists who have shown “remarkable resilience in recovering from the extreme slowdown caused by the pandemic”, and the industrial labour which has placed its faith in the state of Punjab and returned to work with the same dedication as before after the initial panic which forced them to leave for their home states.

