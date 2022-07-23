scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Pakistan-based writer’s body to honour Sidhu Moosewala, 2 others with ‘Waris Shah International Award’

The works of Waris Shah, the legendary Sufi poet, are revered both in India and in Pakistan.

Written by Divya Goyal | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 23, 2022 3:55:51 pm
Ludhiana-based Padma Shri poet Dr Surjit Patar is known for his soul-stirring poetry.

‘Punjabi Virsa’, a Pakistan-based organisation of the Punjabi literary community, has decided to honour three Indian personalities — poet Dr Surjit Singh Patar, late singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala and writer Harjinder Pal alias Jinder — with the ‘Waris Shah International Award’ at a ceremony Sunday.

The works of Waris Shah, the legendary Sufi poet, are revered both in India and in Pakistan. He is best known for his classic romantic saga ‘Heer Ranjha’, a masterpiece even after 250 years of its creation. The 630 stanzas of the text, written by Shah way back in 1766, had a young woman from undivided Punjab as its protagonist, who stood and died for her love for Ranjha.

To commemorate Shah’s 300th birth anniversary, who was born in Jandiala Sher Khan of Sheikhupura (now in Pakistan) in 1722, several events are being held in both the countries.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone from Lahore, Ilyas Ghumman, a noted Pakistan-based Punjabi writer and president of the Waris Shah International Award Committee, said that after legendary poetess Amrita Pritam, who was given this honour in 2000, it is for the second time that the award will be conferred on Indian personalities. “Sidhu Moosewala will be given the award posthumously,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Jalandhar-based Harjinder Pal alias Jinder is a Punjabi short story writer who is also known for translating many Pakistani literary works from Shamukhi to Gurmukhi script of Punjabi language.

“We had started this award in 2000 primarily for Punjabi writers and litterateurs whose works promote Punjabi culture and language but Moosewala is the first singer to be selected for the honour,” he said.

While Waris Shah is known for spreading a message of peace and love in both the countries, Moosewala was accused of promoting gun culture and violence in his songs. On this contradiction, Ghumman said, “This point came up for discussion in our committee before selecting his name but it was agreed that Moosewala played a major role in promoting Punjabi language and issues of the Punjabi community. He is considered an icon by the youths in Pakistan and they connect with him. In Pakistan, Punjabi language still doesn’t get the respect it deserves,” he said.

Ludhiana-based Padma Shri poet Dr Surjit Patar is known for his soul-stirring poetry. He is currently the chief of the Punjab Arts Council.

Jalandhar-based Harjinder Pal alias Jinder is a Punjabi short story writer who is also known for translating many Pakistani literary works from Shamukhi to Gurmukhi script of Punjabi language.

More from Chandigarh

A renowned Punjabi writer from India on condition of anonymity said, “Amrita Pritam and Dr Surjit Patar are legends of Punjabi literature who deserve an honour. Moosewala has become more of an emotion after his murder. Conferring the honour on him is too far-fetched as his songs openly promoted weapons, violence and bloodshed.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
NDA is 'No Data Available' govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

NDA is 'No Data Available' govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

Pak-based writer’s body to honour Moosewala with ‘Waris Shah International Award’

Pak-based writer’s body to honour Moosewala with ‘Waris Shah International Award’

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Rohit wouldn’t be missed

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Rohit wouldn’t be missed

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
NASA's new pictures reveal scale of decline in Lake Mead's water levels

NASA's new pictures reveal scale of decline in Lake Mead's water levels

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement