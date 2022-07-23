Pakistan-based writer’s body to honour Sidhu Moosewala, 2 others with ‘Waris Shah International Award’

‘Punjabi Virsa’, a Pakistan-based organisation of the Punjabi literary community, has decided to honour three Indian personalities — poet Dr Surjit Singh Patar, late singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala and writer Harjinder Pal alias Jinder — with the ‘Waris Shah International Award’ at a ceremony Sunday.

The works of Waris Shah, the legendary Sufi poet, are revered both in India and in Pakistan. He is best known for his classic romantic saga ‘Heer Ranjha’, a masterpiece even after 250 years of its creation. The 630 stanzas of the text, written by Shah way back in 1766, had a young woman from undivided Punjab as its protagonist, who stood and died for her love for Ranjha.

To commemorate Shah’s 300th birth anniversary, who was born in Jandiala Sher Khan of Sheikhupura (now in Pakistan) in 1722, several events are being held in both the countries.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone from Lahore, Ilyas Ghumman, a noted Pakistan-based Punjabi writer and president of the Waris Shah International Award Committee, said that after legendary poetess Amrita Pritam, who was given this honour in 2000, it is for the second time that the award will be conferred on Indian personalities. “Sidhu Moosewala will be given the award posthumously,” he said.

Jalandhar-based Harjinder Pal alias Jinder is a Punjabi short story writer who is also known for translating many Pakistani literary works from Shamukhi to Gurmukhi script of Punjabi language. Jalandhar-based Harjinder Pal alias Jinder is a Punjabi short story writer who is also known for translating many Pakistani literary works from Shamukhi to Gurmukhi script of Punjabi language.

“We had started this award in 2000 primarily for Punjabi writers and litterateurs whose works promote Punjabi culture and language but Moosewala is the first singer to be selected for the honour,” he said.

While Waris Shah is known for spreading a message of peace and love in both the countries, Moosewala was accused of promoting gun culture and violence in his songs. On this contradiction, Ghumman said, “This point came up for discussion in our committee before selecting his name but it was agreed that Moosewala played a major role in promoting Punjabi language and issues of the Punjabi community. He is considered an icon by the youths in Pakistan and they connect with him. In Pakistan, Punjabi language still doesn’t get the respect it deserves,” he said.

Ludhiana-based Padma Shri poet Dr Surjit Patar is known for his soul-stirring poetry. He is currently the chief of the Punjab Arts Council.

A renowned Punjabi writer from India on condition of anonymity said, “Amrita Pritam and Dr Surjit Patar are legends of Punjabi literature who deserve an honour. Moosewala has become more of an emotion after his murder. Conferring the honour on him is too far-fetched as his songs openly promoted weapons, violence and bloodshed.”