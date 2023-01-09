Pak newspaper highlights plight of homeless residents of Latifpura

The plight of homeless residents of Latifpura locality in Jalandhar has been highlighted in a newspaper of Pakistan. Their houses were demolished around one month ago.

The newspaper mentioned that all these 50 uprooted people had migrated from Pakistan to Punjab (India) during the Partition. They had appealed to Pakistan’s Punjab government to take them into Pakistan and issue visas to them.

On Sunday, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman of the National Minorities Commission, visited Latifpura and met the protesting people.

These residents had blocked the NH-1 last week and announced blocking the main Delhi-Amritsar railway track and NH-1 for three hours near Dhanowali on January 16 if their demand for rehabilitation at the same place in Latifpura was not met. Although the Jalandhar Improvement Trust claimed that it demolished these houses on a court order, it could not provide the records showing its ownership of these demolished houses on the demand of the chairman of the SC/ST Commission during his visit to Jalandhar.