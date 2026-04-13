Pak ISI behind grenade attack on Amritsar police station, 6 arrested

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The Punjab Police Monday claimed to have solved the grenade attack case at Bhindi Saida police station in Amritsar with the arrest of six accused persons and recovery of two pistols from their possession. Preliminary investigation has found that the module was backed by Pakistan’s ISI, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.
“The accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler operating from abroad, who was directing terror activities in Punjab,” Yadav said, adding Amritsar Rural police, in a joint operation with Faridkot police, solved the case.
“On the intervening night of March 29 and 30, the accused retrieved hand grenades, conducted reconnaissance, and carried out the attack. The module had been radicalised and motivated to target police establishments, with promise of substantial financial rewards for executing the attack,” Yadav said.
He said the arrested accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of village Chak Dogra; Prabh Singh, from Chota Fatehwal; Rajbir Singh, from Baba Gum Chak Ballarwal; Sukhpreet Singh, from Thehra Rajputan; Ajaydeep Singh alias Ajay alias Gazni, from Lopoke; and Sahib Singh alias Saba, from Sarangdev, all in Amritsar.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Border Range Sandeep Goel said that during investigation, it came to light that Baljit Singh and Prabh Singh had retrieved two hand grenades from a location near Gharinda. Investigations also revealed that they were promised a large amount of money, but eventually only a paltry amount was given by the Pakistani handler for carrying out the attack, he said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural, Suhail Qasim Mir, said that on the day of the incident, Baljit Singh, Prabh Singh and Rajbir Singh, proceeded towards Bhindi Saida police station on a motorcycle. They parked their vehicle approximately 1-2 kilometres away and approached the rear side of the police station on foot through agricultural fields, he said.
He further said that Baljit Singh and Prabh Singh hurled hand grenades at the police station, while Rajbir Singh recorded the entire incident. After executing the attack, they again moved through the fields and remained hidden in wheat crops for approximately three to four hours, he added.
The SSP added that the accused later disposed of their clothes in a drain nearly one kilometre from the police station to destroy evidence, and at around 5 am, retrieved their motorcycle and fled from the spot.
Sharing operational details, SSP, Faridkot, Dr Pragya Jain said that in an intelligence-led operation with Amritsar Rural police, they arrested the two accused persons from Faridkot. Later, during investigations, four more were arrested from Amritsar, she said.
In this regard, an FIR dated March 30 under various provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered at the Bhindi Saida police station.
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