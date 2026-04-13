Pak ISI behind grenade attack on Amritsar police station, 6 arrested

Preliminary investigation has found that the module was backed by Pakistan's ISI, DGP Gaurav Yadav said. (Express File Photo)

The Punjab Police Monday claimed to have solved the grenade attack case at Bhindi Saida police station in Amritsar with the arrest of six accused persons and recovery of two pistols from their possession. Preliminary investigation has found that the module was backed by Pakistan’s ISI, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

“The accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler operating from abroad, who was directing terror activities in Punjab,” Yadav said, adding Amritsar Rural police, in a joint operation with Faridkot police, solved the case.

“On the intervening night of March 29 and 30, the accused retrieved hand grenades, conducted reconnaissance, and carried out the attack. The module had been radicalised and motivated to target police establishments, with promise of substantial financial rewards for executing the attack,” Yadav said.