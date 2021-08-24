Pak connect haunts Sidhu as Oppn corners him on advisors’ remarks

The opposition parties in Punjab launched a scathing attack on state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over remarks on Kashmir made by two of his advisors. BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the AAP seized on the controversy to target the Congress, with just months to go for assembly elections in Punjab and demanded explanation from the Gandhi family, and sought an FIR for treason against the PCC chief and his advisors for toeing Pakistan’s agenda.

The opposition demanded that the the Congress leadership clear their stand on the “anti-India propaganda” and alleged that such controversial statements by Sidhu’s advisers were a “well thought-out” move to divert people’s attention from the unfulfilled promises of the party.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said that Sidhu was toeing the line of Pakistan when it came to Kashmir. “Sidhu’s advisors are acting as per the script sent to them by their Pakistani masters and are acting as middle for anti-India powers,” said Chugh.

He added that the advisors of Sidhu were using the same language about India as is used by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. “By using their words, these advisors of Sidhu are stabbing Mother India in the back,” said Chugh.

Chugh said AICC president Sonia Gandhi must answer whether Sidhu’s advisors are in touch with the Taliban. “Why has (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh not registered a case of sedition against Sidhu’s advisors for the kind of statements they have made. The entire country knows that Sidhu enjoys friendship of Imran Khan and General Bajwa and which is why his advisors are openly batting for Pakistan,” Chugh said.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that this unwarranted controversy which was being created was a “well thought-out conspiracy” of Sidhu to divert the attention of the people of Punjab from the election promises of the Congress as “people have started demanding an account of the written promises made by the Congress in 2017”.

“It cannot be possible that Sidhu’s advisers make these statements without consulting Sidhu. Sidhu is behind all these statements,” alleged Cheema, who is also the Leader of Opposition.

Demanding that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should make their stand clear on this, he asked, “Does the Gandhi family also accept the Indian occupation of Kashmir?”

Talking to the media, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded registration of a case of “treason” against Sidhu and his team. It was shocking that the Punjab Congress president’s office was maintaining that “Kashmir was a country of Kashmiris that India had annexed part of it by force and that Kashmiris were not part of India.”

“It appears that these kind of statements were emerging only because of the close association of the PPCC president with Pakistani Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. It seems the PPCC office is implementing General Bajwa’s agenda with regards to India, particularly Kashmir,” Majithia said, adding the “PPCC office had said that India had violated the UN resolution and divided Kashmir which amounted to questioning the very existence and boundary of India”.