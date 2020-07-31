Paint contractor seeks FIR against 3 staffers of Elante Mall management, court asks police for status report

Elante mall, Chandigarh. Elante mall, Chandigarh.

A city-based paint contractor has moved Chandigarh District Court seeking to file an FIR against three employees of Elante Mall’s management for cheating and criminal breach of trust involding over Rs 10 lakh.

Complainant Rajeev Kumar Maurya, who runs Maurya Painting Decorator, has moved the application under Section 156 (3) CrPC at court of JMIC Simran Singh and has sought to file an FIR against K Trinath, Narinder Rana and Bhagwan Singh, staffers of CSJ Infrastructure, under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. The Court directed Sector 31 PS to submit a status report on August 7, next date for hearing.

Maurya has alleged in the complaint that the accused approached him at his office and lured him on the pretext of allotting him additional civil and construction work. The accused told Maurya that he would be given effective monetary benefit against the allotment of work, however, the accused then demanded an advance commission in monetary terms, to which Maurya agreed.

Maurya alleged that in April 2019, K Trinath had instructed him to get the work of flooring, paint, boundary wall, upper stair and window done at his house in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh.

Trinath had allegedly told Maurya that the amount spent on the work will be adjusted in the payment against the work which would be assigned to the complainant. Maurya, thus, started doing the work and purchased the material from different firms and made payments to them from his own pocket, besides incurring the cost of the labour.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd