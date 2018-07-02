PAI ex-chairman booked by Vigilance Bureau in assets case

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station in Mohali. (Representational) The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station in Mohali. (Representational)

THE PUNJAB Vigilance Bureau (VB) Sunday registered a disproportionate assets case against former chairman of Punjab Agro Industries (PAI) Dyal Singh Kolianwali. Kolianwali, a former member of Punjab Subordinate Service Selection (PSSS) Board, had also served as chief of SAD’s Muktsar district unit until last year.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station in Mohali. A VB spokesperson said a team kept conducting specific checks from 2009 to 2014 during which the accused was holding responsible posts and it was found that he had got total income of Rs. 2.39 crore from different sources. According to the VB, the accused had spent Rs 4.10 crore on various moveable and immoveable properties which was more than 71 per cent of his actual income.

The VB spokesperson added that the accused had also misused his official position. “Employees in several departments got transferred with the collusion of government officials and Kolianwali collected money with the help of illegal elements. Kolianwali amassed wealth, which include properties, hotels, agricultural farms in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand,” the VB alleged.

The VB investigation also revealed that the accused was living a “life of privilege”, staying in a palatial farmhouse on a five-acre compound. Kolianwali also allegedly spent a huge amount of money on his son’s wedding. A probe was on, officials said.

