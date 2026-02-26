Padma Shri-winning Punjabi poet Surjit Patar’s final verses released posthumously

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The final verses penned by Padma Shri-winning poet Dr Surjit Patar were on Thursday released posthumously at Ludhiana’s Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), where a book containing the verses, Rabb Roti Bhasha Te Raag, was unveiled.
A celebrated Punjabi poet, Patar passed away in his sleep at his Ludhiana residence on May 11, 2024, at the age of 79. He served at PAU for decades as a professor of Punjabi before retiring in 2004.
Punjab’s literary and academic fraternity gathered in solemn remembrance in the committee room of the PAU vice-chancellor for the posthumous release of his poetic work.
His association with the campus modelled generations of students who encountered in him not only a teacher but a cultural guide who carried Punjab’s literary inheritance into contemporary discourse. The event thus unfolded not as a formal launch, but as a return of the poet to an institution that had long been one of his intellectual homes.
Noted economist and former chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Dr Sardara Singh Johl, 98, highlighted the rare synthesis Patar achieved between scholarship and sensitivity to the soil of Punjab. He spoke about the poet’s ability to interpret social realities through lyrical expression and recalled how his writings documented changing rural landscapes, ethical dilemmas and collective memory with remarkable restraint and depth.
PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal underlined the enduring bond between the poet and the university. He said that Patar’s presence enriched the humanities within an institution primarily known for agricultural sciences, demonstrating that cultural literacy and scientific inquiry must grow together. His contribution strengthened the intellectual fabric of the university and reinforced Punjabi language studies at a crucial time.
Bhupinder Kaur, wife of Patar, spoke about the emotional journey behind bringing the manuscript to publication. She also recited a few lines from the book, allowing listeners to experience the familiar cadence and contemplative depth that defined his poetry.
Patar’s son, Manraj Patar, explained that the collection represents the distilled essence of his father’s lifetime of observation and reflection, weaving together three essential dimensions of human existence: spirituality represented by rabb, the struggle for sustenance symbolised by roti, and the aesthetic and emotional resonance of raag.
Dr Nirmal Jaura, PAU’s Director of Students’ Welfare, said Patar believed literature must remain accessible and dialogic, encouraging questioning minds rather than prescribing conclusions.
Patar’s final collection stands apart not only as a literary work but as a final remembrance. Each poem carries the recognisable fragrance of his language, inviting readers to pause, introspect and reconsider the relationship between faith, livelihood and artistic expression.
Born in Pattar Kalan in 1945, Patar spent more than six decades shaping Punjabi poetry with a voice that was at once introspective and socially alert.
