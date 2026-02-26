Padma Shri-winning Punjabi poet Surjit Patar’s final verses released posthumously

'Rabb Roti Bhasha Te Raag', which contains Surjit Patar's final verses, was unveiled at Punjab Agricultural University on Thursday. (Photo by special arrangement)

The final verses penned by Padma Shri-winning poet Dr Surjit Patar were on Thursday released posthumously at Ludhiana’s Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), where a book containing the verses, Rabb Roti Bhasha Te Raag, was unveiled.

A celebrated Punjabi poet, Patar passed away in his sleep at his Ludhiana residence on May 11, 2024, at the age of 79. He served at PAU for decades as a professor of Punjabi before retiring in 2004.

Punjab’s literary and academic fraternity gathered in solemn remembrance in the committee room of the PAU vice-chancellor for the posthumous release of his poetic work.

His association with the campus modelled generations of students who encountered in him not only a teacher but a cultural guide who carried Punjab’s literary inheritance into contemporary discourse. The event thus unfolded not as a formal launch, but as a return of the poet to an institution that had long been one of his intellectual homes.