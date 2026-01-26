Padma Shri for Sant Niranjan Dass: The Saint, the Dera- and the rise of Ravidassia assertion

Recognising over seven decades of spiritual leadership, social reform, and institution-building rooted in the egalitarian philosophy of Guru Ravidass, the Union government on the eve of the Republic Day on Sunday conferred the Padma Shri on Sant Niranjan Dass, 84, the head of Dera Sachkhand Ballan in district Jalandhar of Punjab.

Revered as a saint of the masses, Sant Niranjan Dass has combined faith with service, guiding one of India’s largest Dalit religious communities through transformation, crisis, and self-assertion.

Born on January 6, 1942, in Ramdasspur village near Alawalpur in Jalandhar district, Sant Niranjan Dass was shaped early by the spiritual environment of Dera Sachkhand Ballan. At the age of eight, he began living with Swami Sarwan Dass, who famously renamed him “Hawai Gar” (speedy man)—foretelling his speed, discipline, and sense of responsibility. When he assumed the gaddi on July 25, 1994, he inherited not just a religious seat, but a legacy of reform rooted in dignity, equality, and fearlessness.

Advocate Satpal Virdi, who remained the general secretary of Dera Sachkhand Ballan for 10 years until 2023 said that under Sant Niranjan Dass’ leadership, the Dera expanded its spiritual mission into concrete social service. “Institutions such as the Sarwan Dass Charitable Eye Hospital, Sarwan Dass Model School, and around a dozen other educational, religious and healthcare initiatives in Punjab and Varanasi brought relief to thousands. Simultaneously, Sant Niranjan Dass Ji carried the message of Guru Ravidass across continents, laying foundations of Guru Ghars in Europe, North America, and beyond, transforming Dera Sachkhand Ballan into a global spiritual network,” Virdi said.

The initiatives reinforced the Dera's credibility as not merely a religious authority but a provider of welfare and dignity.

“It is this blend of spiritual stewardship, social upliftment, and global outreach—combined with his role during one of the most defining moments in modern Ravidassia history—that explains why Sant Niranjan Dass has been honoured with one of the country’s highest civilian awards,” added Virdi.

Founded in the early 20th century by Baba Pipal Dass, Dera Sachkhand Ballan later expanded by Sant Sarwan Dass, who dedicated his life to propagating the philosophy of Guru Ravidass, the 15th-16th century Bhakti saint whose vision of Begumpura—a casteless, fear-free society—resonated deeply with Dalit communities. The establishment of Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir at Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi, under Sant Sarwan Dass, transformed the Dera into a pan-Indian religious force.

Historically, Dera Sachkhand Ballan, despite being a magnet for political leaders across party lines, never openly endorsed any political party. Its influence stemmed not from political mobilisation but from social reform, spiritual cohesion, and institutional strength. Recently Sant Niranjan Dass had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to attend the Guru Ravidas Jayanti scheduled on February 1 in Modi’s LS constituency Varanasi.

After Sant Niranjan Dass assumed the gaddi in 1994, the Dera entered its most dynamic phase—marked by institutional expansion, global outreach, and increasing self-assertion.

The establishment of Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir at Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi, initiated by Sant Sarwan Dass and strengthened under Sant Niranjan Dass anchored the Dera as a pan-Indian religious authority.

The attack on Sant Niranjan Dass and the assassination of Sant Rama Nand, the then second-in-command Dera head, in Vienna in May 2009 marked a decisive rupture—not just for the Dera, but for the Ravidassia community as a whole. The violence triggered widespread unrest in Punjab’s Doaba region and exposed long-simmering tensions around religious identity, dignity, and representation.

In early 2010, on Guru Ravidass Jayanti in Varanasi, Dera Sachkhand Ballan announced the formation of the Ravidassia religion, formally distancing itself from Sikh religious structures. The installation of Amrit Bani Satguru Ravidass Maharaj Ji, containing around 200 hymns of Guru Ravidass, at the Janam Asthan Mandir symbolised theological independence.

The replacement of the prakash of Guru Granth Sahib in several Ravidassia temples/Gurdwaras led to resistance and clashes, but for supporters, the move restored religious autonomy and ended dependence on institutions where they felt historically marginalised.

What distinguished this period was Sant Niranjan Dass’ restrained and strategic leadership. Even in the aftermath of violence, he emphasised organisational stability, peaceful assertion, and institution-building.

The Dera's prominence rests on its role as a custodian of Guru Ravidass's philosophy, particularly the vision of Begumpura—a society without sorrow, caste, fear, or poverty.

Simultaneously, development work continued uninterrupted—gold plating of the central dome at the Varanasi temple, expansion of pilgrim facilities, and the continuation of the Begumpura special train for devotees.

Despite commanding immense influence in a state where Scheduled Castes form about 32% of the population, Dera Sachkhand Ballan maintained its tradition of political neutrality. The Election Commission’s decision to reschedule Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 in view of Guru Ravidass Jayanti reflected the growing assertiveness of the Ravidassia community—but not political partisanship.

The Padma Shri for Sant Niranjan Dass thus recognises a lifetime dedicated to spiritual equality and social justice, and elevation of a marginalised community through institutions, not rhetoric, said a senior Dera functionary, who did not wish to be named.

“More than a personal honour, the award affirms the national relevance of Dera Sachkhand Ballan and the journey of the Ravidassia community—from devotion to self-definition under Sant Niranjan Dass,” said another senior leader of the community.

Former Union Minister and former Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla lauded PM Modi for the “historic decision”, saying that this honour is a strong testament to the national recognition of the invaluable contributions to society made by saints and great spiritual leaders.