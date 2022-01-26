Padma Shri Award for Jagjit Singh Dardi

Veteran journalist and educationist Jagjit Singh Dardi (Editor-in-Chief, Chardikala, and chairman of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Schools & Chardilkla Time TV) will be conferred Padma Shri Award.

Dardi will be awarded for his dedicated services in national integration, communal harmony, exemplary contribution in the field of media, education and promotion of Punjabi language, culture and heritage.

He began his career in his teens for the creation of Punjabi-speaking state. He courted arrest on June 22, 1960, for his participation in Punjabi Suba Movement from Dukhniwran Sahib at the age of 12 years.

Dardi has to his credit 62 years of long experience and has done remarkable service in the field of media and became a member of Press/ Media Advisory Committees of Lok Sabha in 1997-98 and Rajya Sabha in 2014. He is a member of the executive committee of the world’s largest body of print media, Indian Newspaper Society (INS), since 1988. He became a member of Press Council of India in 2001 and continued his services for three terms. He remained a member of all prime ministers’ media delegation since 1993.

Under his guidance, Chardikala newspaper is being published daily since 1970. He started Chardikla Time TV channel in the year 2007. Besides being a journalist, he is also the chairman of the chain of educational institutions in Patiala with the aim to spread the quality and affordable education for the masses and to inculcate moral values amongst the new generation.

Due to his exceptional services, he has also been bestowed Shiromani Patarkar Award by President K R Narayan in 1998 and Shiromani Sahitkar Award by Punjab government in 1992. He has been honoured by World Punjabi Conferences in 1997 by the USA and Canada in 1989.