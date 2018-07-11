Paddy season in punjab PSPCL: Sets new power supply record

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has supplied the maximum ever power demand of 12,542 mW and supplied 2,675 Lakh Units (LUs) of energy on July 9 in the ongoing paddy transplanting season. With this the corporation has surpassed its previous record high supply on July 11, 2017 when a maximum demand of 11705 MW was recorded and PSPCL supplied 2672 LUs energy.

In a statement issued from Patiala Tuesday, Baldev Singh Sran, CMD, PSPCL said that on July 9, PSPCL had supplied 483 LUs energy by banking arrangements, whereas only 205 LUs energy was supplied by banking on July 10, 2017.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App