scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

For paddy procurement, farmers to block Delhi-Ambala national highway today

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier said that the arrival of paddy has started in the mandis and the government should start purchasing it from September 20.

Arhtiyas (commission agents in mandis) too had demanded that the procurement should have started from September 15 itself. (File)

Senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni Thursday announced that farmers will block Delhi-Ambala national highway at Shahabad on Friday if paddy procurement was not started with immediate effect.

After visiting several mandis, Chaduni has been issuing warnings to the government to start the paddy procurement.

“The farmers don’t have any space to store paddy at their homes. The paddy has been lying in the mandis for the past several days. Neither the government is buying it nor allowing the rice sellers to do the same. The government is not allowing its export too by imposing excise duty,” the farmer leader said.

More from Chandigarh

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier said that the arrival of paddy has started in the mandis and the government should start purchasing it from September 20. Arhtiyas (commission agents in mandis) too had demanded that the procurement should have started from September 15 itself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 07:42:10 am
Next Story

Police complaint lodged, victim had been refused treatment 5 days ago

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement